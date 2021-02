The Dillon Wildcats varsity boys basketball season came to an end on Saturday, February 20, in a 63-54 loss in the first round of the playoffs to visiting Oceanside Collegiate Academy from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, played in Dillon at the Lions Den.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click on a photo once to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.