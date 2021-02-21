NOTICE OF SALE: CASE NO.: 2020-CP-17-00361

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO.: 2020-CP-17-00361

COUNTY OF DILLON

American Equity Funding, Inc.

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Tammy Murphy, and any heirs-at-law or devisees of James Murphy, deceased, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim through them, all unknown persons or entities with any right, title, estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein being as a class designated as John Doe and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being as a class designated as Richard Roe; and Synchrony Bank,

Defendants.

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of American

Equity Funding, Inc. vs.

Tammy Murphy, and any heirs-at-law or devisees of James Murphy, deceased, et al., I, Charles E. Curry, Special Referee, will sell on March 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 W Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvement thereon, sit

uate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 1.03 acres as is shown and designed as Lot #4 on a Subdivision Survey for Ronald T. Gardner, Jr., et al (Rolling Hills Subdivision) near Riverdale, prepared by William E. Hayes, P.L.S., on July 23, 2002; said survey is duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at Page 124, and is incorporated into and made a part of this description by reference thereto. Pursuant to Section 30 5-250 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina (1976, as amended), reference to said plat is hereby made for the metes, bounds, courses and/or distances of the property delineated thereon. Said Lot #4 measures and is bounded as following, to wit on the Southwest, measuring 100 feet, by State Road S-17-44; on the Northwest, measuring 322.33 feet by Lot #5 on said survey; on the Northeast measuring 100 feet, by land now or formerly of the Rolling Hills Subdivision Phase Two; and on the Southeast, measuring 322.33 feet, by Lot #3 on said survey.

This being the same property conveyed to James Murphy and Tammy Murphy, husband and wife,

by QuitClaim Deed of American Equity Funding, Inc. dated February 15, 2018, and recorded in

the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on February 20, 2018, in Book 626 at page 216.

Also, including a 2004 General Manufactured Home, Serial Number GMHGA4500331106A&B.

TMS No.: 094-00-00-281

Property Address: 1106 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC 29536

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff?s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder). No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 8% per annum.

Charles E. Curry

Special Referee

Leonard R. Jordan, Jr.

Columbia, South Carolina

Attorney for Plaintiff