NOTICE OF SALE: CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00043

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2020-CP-17-00043

First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Charles Caulford aka Charles C. Caulford and OneMain Financial Inc. fka CitiFinancial Inc., Defendant(s)

BY VIRTUE of a judgment heretofore granted in the case of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company vs. Charles Caulford aka Charles C.

Caulford and OneMain Financial Inc. fka CitiFinancial Inc., I, Frank Clay Swaggard, Esquire Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on March 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at the Dillon County Courthouse, Law Library, 301 W. Main Street, Dillon SC, 29536, to the highest bidder:

Tract #1 – All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, near Kentyre Church fronting and measuring 111.67 feet on the Northern

edge of the Dillon-Fairmont Road (also known as Kentyre Church Road) containing 0.643 acres with the exact metes and bounds set forth according to a plat of land dated September 1, 1969 made by Clyde C. Bryce, RLS, recorded In the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 10 at Page 151 said plat being incorporated by reference hereto.

Also, Tract # 2, all that certain lot of land situate, lying and being in Dillon County, South Carolina, near Kentyre Church, on the northeast side of the above described Tract #1, containing 0.18 acres and more particularly described according to a plat made for Alinda E. Caulford by M. C. Moody, R.L.S., dated August, 1989 and said plat. in being incorporated by referenced hereto and was recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 23 at Page 204.

This being the same property conveyed to Charles Caulford by deed of Alinda Caulford now Alinda Caulford Craig, dated May 18, 2000 and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 33D at page 320 on June 23, 2000.

TMS #: 041-00-00-075

SUBJECT TO DILLON COUNTY TAXES

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, the same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms or the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the former highest bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order.†A personal or deficiency judgment having been demanded by the Plaintiff, the sale of the subject property will remain open for thirty (30) days pursuant to Section 15-39-720, Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976; provided, however, that the Court recognizes the option reserved by the Plaintiff to waive such deficiency judgment prior to the sale, and notice is given that the Plaintiff may waive in writing the deficiency judgment prior to the sale; and that should the Plaintiff elect to waive a deficiency judgment, without notice other than the announcement at the sale and notice in writing to the debtor defendant(s) that a deficiency judgment has been waived and that the sale will be final, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

NOTICE: ANYONE THAT ATTENDS WILL BE EXPECTED TO SOCIALLY DISTANCE.

The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from the date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 6.315% per annum.

Frank Clay Swaggard, Esquire

Special Referee for Dillon County

Theodore von Keller, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, III, Esquire

B. Lindsay Crawford, IV, Esquire

Christopher B. Lusk, Esquire

Columbia, South Carolina

Attorney for Plaintiff

Email: [email protected]