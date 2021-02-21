Services for Gloria Jean Cogswell will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Little Bless Holiness Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cogswell, 62, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Dillon County, SC, August 1, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Raiford Powers and Shirley Cook Powers. She was a member of Little Bless Holiness Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Hayes (Rodney) of Latta; step-children, James Jackson “Jim Bob” (Sarah) of Hartsville, and Miranda Jackson (Rodney Wiggins) of Florence; brothers, Tonny Powers (Wanda) of Latta, Roger Powers (Kim) of Blenheim, and Raiford Powers of Latta; grandchildren, Brett Hayes, Skylar Hayes, Rodney Hayes, Jr., Alayna Hayes, Nathan Jackson, Haley Jackson, Erica Jackson, Nicholas, Jaylon, and Jeffrey Wiggins; 3 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Cogswell was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Michael Cogswell.