Fork Presbyterian Church Family Night Guests Enjoy Monologue

On Wednesday, February 10, Fork Presbyterian Church had an entertaining program for Family Night. They began with prayer requests. All of the caregivers and any who were sick with the COVID-19 virus were remembered in prayer.

Everyone enjoyed a monologue by Catfish Jones and the Lord. This monologue had everybody laughing as Catfish and the Lord taught the importance of attending church, praying, helping others and tithing.



Catfish Jones also reminded us that the Lord knows everything about us, and He knows where we are and what we are doing.

Following the program, we had a blessing for the food, and all went into the Fellowship Hall for a covered dish meal. Catfish Jones was played by Lyn Anderson.

Our next Family Night will be March 10 at 7:00 p.m.