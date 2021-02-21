City Passes First Reading Of Annexation Ordinance

The City of Dillon passed the first reading of an ordinance to annex property on Highway 301 South belonging to East Coast Housing, Inc.

City Manager Glen Wagner said this was a mobile home park that is being re-done. It is located beside a mobile home park that is already annexed into the city.

“The City of Dillon Planning Commission reviewed the request of East Coast Housing, Inc. by means of a public hearing and has given their positive recommendation that the property upon annexation be zoned a Mobile Home District,” according to the ordinance.

There was discussion about annexing the property into the city. The council voted 5-1 to accept the first reading. Councilman Johnny Eller cast the opposing vote.

To watch this meeting, go to the Dillon City Council’s February meeting on The Dillon Herald’s channel on YouTube.