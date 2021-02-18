4-Hers Cooking Virtually

By Elizabeth Snipes,

Dillon/Marlboro Counties 4-H Program

While in-person camps and programs have been restricted due to COVID-19, Dillon and Marlboro Counties 4-H has provided engaging learning activities to the youth in our counties this winter. Virtual clubs are a safe and fun way to give a variety of learning experiences to youth in our area.

One of the virtual 4-H clubs offered here in our county is our Clovers in the Kitchen Club.



This virtual cooking club meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 pm. Members are taught a cooking skill and enjoy mixing, chopping, pouring, and grading with their county 4-H agent and fellow 4-H members.



Our cooking club is open to current 4-H members ages 5-18. Parental supervision is required during the virtual meeting.

This club year, we have cooked crazy carrot cookies, bell pepper nachos, and blueberry muffins.



Do you have a child who enjoys helping you in the kitchen? If so, our Clovers in the Kitchen club may be the perfect way to get them involved in 4-H. If you have questions or would like more information about this or other clubs being offered by your county 4-H program, please email Elizabeth Snipes at [email protected]