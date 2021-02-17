City Council Learns Only Four Payments Left On Wellness Center

By Betsy Finklea

The 16th payment on the City of Dillon Wellness Center was made at the end of January, City Manager Glen Wagner reported to council at their meeting on Monday night. Only four payments are left.

The $4.1 million dollar sports and fitness complex opened in 2008. The building, which has includes a fitness center, indoor and outdoor walking tracks, gymnasium, and various meeting rooms, has been used not only for fitness, but also for a number of activities including the popular Father-Daughter Dance, the Holiday Goodness Arts and Crafts fair, meetings, banquets, wedding receptions, sports activities and tournaments, and much more.

It has become a center of activity in the Dillon community.