The construction of the new First Bank branch at 201 Highway 301 North, Dillon, is moving along. When completed, the building will be 3,300 sq. ft. A groundbreaking was held in December 2020. Pictured is construction at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then again at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon. (Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)