Two LHS Football Players Sign To Play At Next Level

Two Latta football players signed to play at the next level on Wednesday, February 10, at the Ellis Performing Arts Center.

Family, friends, coaches, and Latta school officials were present as these two young men took the next step in their football career.



Although Preston Tyler received other offers, he decided to attend Methodist University that is located in North Carolina near Fort Bragg and Pope Army Airfield as the University “feels like home.” He will also carry with him his “never give up” attitude and his ethic for hard work.

Tyler will major in Physical Therapy.

Having been influenced by his brother, Tyler is no stranger to hard work as he has played football for 12 years as a tackle, guard, and center. He also plays baseball. He also enjoys hunting and fishing.

Tyler recalls his memory of last year’s game against Mullins when Latta was victorious in the opening game as his most memorable item in his football career.

He received the All-Region 2020 award while playing football.

Tyler’s parents, Billy and Kim Tyler, are very proud of their son and his achievements on and off the field. His parents said, ”We are super proud of Preston for everything he does on and off the field. He is always willing to put in extra work to make sure he does his best at everything, and we are looking forward to watching him compete at the next level.”



Jordan McRae signed to play at Union County Community College in Cranford, New Jersey, although he received offers such as Erskine. He will major in Business.

Having been influenced by Bobby Richardson, McRae understands and applies his work ethic to getting results on the playing field.

McRae has played football for 11 years. He enjoys being a defensive back and working out.

He also enjoys video games in his spare time when he is not practicing or participating in a game.

McRae’s most important memory on the football field is while he was on the junior varsity squad in Lake View.

McRae’s parents, Terry Leonard and Jamir Legette, are very excited for his opportunity to continue his education and football career.

“We are proud of him and look forward to his accomplishments.”

Latta Head Football Coach and Co-Athletic Director Brandon Iseman stated, “We will miss both of these young me on the playing field. Both were a great assets to our squad. As they pursue their education and football careers, both will give the football program the very best and make an impact there. We expect only good accomplishments from them in the future.”