Lake View Elementary School Participates In Positive Behavior Interventions And Supports Framework

Success

(Students, Staff, Stakeholders)

Lake View Elementary School is a participant in the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports Framework (PBIS). It is an evidence-based three-tiered framework to improve and integrate all of the data, systems, and practices affecting student outcomes every day. PBIS creates schools where all students succeed! The end of the second nine weeks was an exciting time for the children, attending LVES. Nigel Williamson and McKenzie Hayes “shopped until they dropped”! They used their “Gator Bucks” earned by following the PBIS expectation! (Contributed Photos)