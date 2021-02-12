Scholarship Established In Honor Of Magnolia T. Williams

Magnolia Thompson Williams’ children, Rodney, Joey, Chuckie Williams and Betty Campbell, established a scholarship in honor of their mother and presented a Certificate of Establishment to her.



Magnolia T. Williams taught school in Dillon County for thirty years and served nineteen years as a Dillon County Magistrate.

As an educator and magistrate, she touched, inspired and molded countless lives in both the classroom and the community. In addition to her school and community service, she has given dedicated services to the Manning Baptist Church where she has shared her talents, service and love with both youth and adults. The Magnolia Thompson Williams Scholarship will facilitate her legacy, a perpetual honor, to motivate students to excel academically and will inspire them to be contributors to society. The scholarship will award two $1,000 scholarships to two 2021 Dillon High School graduates who will pursue an education at a two-year or a four-year accredited institution.

Scholarship Applications can be picked up from the Dillon High School Guidance Office or from Joey L. Williams via e-mail, mrjoeywilliams.

All applications must be submitted to Joey L. Williams by April 15, 2021.