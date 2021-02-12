Graveside services for Edward Leroy Hayes will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Hayes, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, December 7, 1942, he was the son of the late Bennie Odell Hayes and Ida McKenzie Hayes. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and was the Owner and Operator of Home & Industrial for 45 years. Leroy’s passion was his business and family.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Helen L. Hayes of Dillon; daughters, Rita Michelle Pillow of Gastonia, NC and Sherry Hayes Adams of Dillon; son, Edward Lee Hayes (Miriam Louise)of Dillon; grandchildren, Ross Adams, James Coley, Trever Pillow, Hunter Adams, Dalton Hayes, Fallon Adams, Brittany Pillow, Christy Brown, Ashley Coley, Olivia Hayes, and Abigail Hayes; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie Ruth Hayes and Eva Bernice Causey.

Mr. Hayes was preceded in death by his daughter, Bridgette Lee Hayes.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mt. Calvary Rd., Dillon, SC 29536.