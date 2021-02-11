Tax Season Opens Friday, February 12th

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) and the IRS begin accepting Individual Income Tax returns Friday, February 12, 2021.

As you prepare to file your return, stay home and stay safe, using online tools and resources from the SCDOR and the IRS. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit and IRS.gov to get started. If you’re using a tax preparer to file your return, check out our tips for choosing a tax preparer.

Tips for filing your return:

File electronically and choose direct deposit for the fastest and most accurate processing.

Free and low-cost options, like SC Fillable Forms, are available for filing your South Carolina return. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

Direct deposit is the preferred refund option. It’s fast, safe, easy, cost-efficient, and paperless. Learn more at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Make sure you have your important tax documents, like W-2s and 1099s, before you file. Year-end pay stubs may not match what your employer reports to us, which can slow down your return and refund.

Make sure your current mailing address is included before submitting your return, even if you choose direct deposit as your refund option.

After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund. Allow 6-8 weeks for the SCDOR to process and approve your refund.

New for the 2021 filing season:

As part of the CARES Act, Congress now allows federal taxpayers taking the standard deduction to claim a deduction of up to $300 for a 2020 cash donation to qualifying charities. However, South Carolina has not conformed to the CARES Act, so if you choose this deduction on your federal return, you must add the same amount to your income on your SCDOR return. See Information Letter 20-34.

If you didn’t receive an Economic Impact Payment, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit with the IRS. If you did receive it, the payment is not taxable income in South Carolina.

If you received unemployment payments in 2020, remember these benefits are taxable. Review Information Letter 20-15 for more information.

Did you save receipts from 2020 gas purchases and vehicle maintenance? The Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit increased from 5 cents per gallon to 7 cents per gallon.

The SC Earned Income Tax Credit increased to 62.5% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina.

The maximum allowable credit for the Two Wage Earner Credit in 2020 is $280, up from $257 in 2019.

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit. Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest news and tax tips.