Howard David Sloan, 92, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at MUSC Charleston. Howard was born December 28, 1928, the son of Shepherd “Shep” and Minnie Williams Rogers of Marion, SC. After his mother’s death in 1930, he was adopted by Paul and Maude McDonald Sloan of Marion, SC.

Howard lived a life of faithfulness to his church, community and family. After graduating from Marion High School in 1945, he attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC, majoring in business administration. Upon graduation in 1949, he returned to Marion and worked with the Marion National Bank. On October 12, 1957, Howard married the love of his life, Fay McLellan of Hamer. After earning his accounting degree, he and Fay moved to Dillon and he opened his own accounting practice in 1960. His practice grew from bookkeeping to include tax preparation and financial planning. In 1993, his son Roger joined the practice as a CPA. Howard continued to work at Sloan Wealth Management Services until his passing.

Howard and Fay dedicated themselves to service at First Presbyterian Church, PCA, Dillon. Howard was a dedicated Sunday school teacher in the Pat Barker Class. He grew in leadership within the church and became an Elder, eventually being honored as Elder Emeritus.

Howard believed part of his ministry in life was to show the love of the Lord to his community through service and action. He was a long-time active member of the Dillon Rotary Club, serving as a past president and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Dillon District Two school board for 25 years, including time as chairman. Later, he served as a founding board member of Dillon Christian School. Howard remained dedicated to Presbyterian College and served as a member of the Board of Visitors. In an effort to protect our local hospital, Howard served as a member and president of the Saint Eugene Hospital Advisory Board. He also worked to re-establish the Dillon County United Way. In 1997, the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce honored Howard with the Dolph Braddy Award for significant community involvement in civic, cultural, educational, historical and religious activities which contributed to the betterment of life in Dillon County. Howard also honored his country through six years of service in the SC National Guard.

Fay and Howard joined a few local couples and became members of the Wally Byam Airstream Caravan Club International Eastern NC Unit, serving as president of the unit. Throughout the years, they traveled extensively in their motor home through all the continental United States, including Alaska. Come June, they would pack up for an entire summer of travel with friends and family. Their grandchildren all have fond memories of those days on the road!

Howard always chose to invest time with his family. Over the years, he spent many days supporting his sons’ activities, traveling and teaching them important life lessons along the way. Later, he never missed an opportunity to celebrate with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Howard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Fay, and their two sons, James Howard Sloan and his wife Charlene of Summerville, SC, and Roger McLellan Sloan and his wife Leigh of Dillon, and sister-in-law Dorothy Rogers of Columbia. Howard was blessed to be Paw Paw to his beloved grandchildren Rebekah Dunlap-Sloan Hart and her husband Taylor of Summerville, SC; Darby McLellan Sloan of Columbia, SC; Maggie Sloan Young and her husband Robert of James Island, SC; Carson Rogers Sloan of Dillon, SC; and his great-grandchildren William Jake Hart and Whitley James Hart of Summerville, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Graham Thomas and Mary R. Ford, and his brother John C. Rogers.

The Sloan Family appreciates your love and prayers. Out of caution and respect of COVID-19 safety protocol, a private ceremony is planned for the immediate family and will be directed by Cooper Funeral Home. The ceremony will be recorded and posted on the First Presbyterian Church, Dillon, SC Facebook page: First Pres-Dillon, SC. You may choose to honor Howard’s life of service through memorials to First Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 200 East Harrison Street, Dillon, SC, 29536, or Dillon Christian School, 1325 Commerce Drive, Dillon, SC, 29536.