PHOTO GALLERY: Raiders Get Win Over Gators

The Hannah-Pamplico Raiders varsity boys basketball team returned home on Tuesday, February 2, with a 64-30 win over the Lake View Wild Gators in Lake View.

Hannah-Pamplico led 11-5 after the first period of play. By halftime, the Raiders were up 21-15. After 3 periods of play, Hannah-Pamplico’s lead was 12 points, 38-26.

The Raiders’ C. Ellison led all scorers with 20 points on seven 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and 3 free throws. D. Coaxum connected with five 2-point baskets for 10 points while T. Jenkins also added 10 points by hitting two 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and 3 free throws. M. White placed 9 points on the scoreboard with four 2-point baskets and a free throw. Z. Poston hit two 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket for 7 points. V. Jackson had 5 points on 3 free throws and a 2-point basket. J. Graham garnered a 2-point basket.

Lake View’s Michael McInnis connected for two 2-point baskets, a 3-point basket, and a free throw for 8 points to lead the Wild Gators in scoring. DJ Bethea connected for 5 points on two 2-point baskets and a free throw while Da’Correus Ford hit two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Tyqual McCants also added 4 points on a 2-point basket and 2 free throws. Garrett Vaught, Raejon Rogers, Marquise Johnson, and Shaheed Dawkins each sank a 2-point basket.

Lake View committed 8 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half.

Hannah-Pamplico was guilty of only 1 foul in the first half but committed 10 fouls in the second half.

Let’s all get out to a basketball game and support our teams.

