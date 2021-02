The Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats of Lake City proved to be too much for the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors on Friday, February 5, as they returned home wiith a 44-24 win in varsity basketball action played in Dillon, sponsored in part by Marlboro Electric.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.