PHOTO GALLERY: Lake View Lady Gators Hand Loss To Raiders

The Lake View Lady Wild Gators easily handed the visiting Hannah-Pamplico Lady Raiders a 51-14 loss in Lake View on Tuesday, February 2.

The Lady Wild Gators were up 9-2 after the first period of play. By halftime, Lake View was up 29-9. After 3 periods of play, the Lady Wild Gators had placed 50 points on the scoreboard while holding the Lady Raiders to 11 points.

Lake View’s Janiyah Waters led all scorers with 16 points of which she connected on six 2-point baskets and sank 4 free throws while Gwendasia Page added 13 points to the scoreboard on six 2-point baskets and a free throw. Zan’Dasia McNeil connected for 9 points on three 2-point baskets and a 3-point basket. Jaleya Ford had a 2-point basket and sank 2 free throws on 2 attempts for 4 points. Tianaa Hamilton, Cornelia Mace, and Samaria Nesmith each garnered a 2-point basket and a free throw.

Hannah-Pamplico’s Jakera Wilson had a 2-point basket and 2 free throws for 4 points while Willama Peterson sank two 2-point baskets for 4 points. Jayla Graham and Karah Turner each garnered a 2-point basket while Izzy Davis sank 2 free throws at the charity line.

The Lady Raiders committed 7 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half.

The Lady Wild Gators committed 5 fouls in the first half and 8 fouls in the second half.

Enjoy an evening at a basketball game while supporting your team.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

