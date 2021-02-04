Applications Being Accepted For Free Plant Giveaway

Registration is underway for the DCHI/RALI Spring Plant Giveaway. Plants and seeds are free of charge.
Please submit the form below:
• Date:_____________________________________________
• Name: ___________________________________________
• Street Address: ____________________________________
• City____________State____________Zip_______________
• Mailing Address (if different than above): _______________
Street/Box # _______________________________________
• City______________State_____________Zip____________
• Email address: ____________________________________
• Phone Number: ___________________________________
* If you provide a number that blocks unknown callers, we will NOT be able to contact you regarding plant distribution.
• How did you hear about this program?
(Circle All That Apply)
Newspaper Social Media Local Flyer
DCHI Staff Member RALI Board Member
Email Church Announcement
Other: ________________
• Have you participated in any of our past Growing Good Health programs?
No – This is my first time
Yes – I have participated before
• How long have you been growing vegetables? (Please circle only ONE response)
First Time Less Than 1 Year 2-5 Years
6-10 Years 11-24 Years Over 25 Years
IMPORTANT NOTICES:
– All plants must be picked up from the Gibson Building,
200 S 5th Ave B, Dillon, SC 29536.
– Soil samples will not be available for this distribution.
– Paper application must be mailed in due to office closures.
Please MAIL applications to: 200 S 5th Ave B,
Dillon, SC 29536; POSTMARKED BY: MARCH 5TH