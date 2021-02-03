PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon Wildcats JV Boys Defeat Waccamaw Warriors

The Dillon Wildcats Junior Varsity boys defeated the visiting Waccamaw Warriors from Pawleys Island on Monday, February 1, 37-27, in Dillon.

The Wildcats never trailed in the game as they held a 7-3 lead after the first period of play. By halftime, the Dillon lead was 12-7. After 3 periods of play, the Wildcats held a 29-14 lead. However, in the final period of play, the Warriors fought back and cut the lead to 10 points.

Dillon’s Z. Clark had a team-high 9 points on three 2-point baskets and 3 free throws while Dillon’s #21 added 7 points to the scoreboard on three 2-point baskets and a free throw. J. Odom and T. Manning each sank a 3-point basket and a 2-point basket for 5 points. S. Samuel connected for a 2-point basket and 2 free throws for 4 points while D. Bethea sank two 2-point baskets. J. Brown garnered a 2-point basket and a free throw for 3 points .

Waccamaw’s Kettles had a team-high 9 points with a 3-point basket, a 2-point basket, and 4 free throws. Stanley connected for 8 points on two 2-point baskets and 4 free throws while Parker connected for 6 free throws for 6 points. Nicol and Sparkman each hit a 2-point basket.

Dillon committed 7 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half. Waccamaw was guilty of 6 fouls in the first half and 10 fouls in the second half.

Attend a basketball game and support our youth. Here is a photo gallery, soonsored in part by Marlboro Electric.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.