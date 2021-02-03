Applications Being Accepted For Free Plant Giveaway

Registration is underway for the DCHI/RALI Spring Plant Giveaway. Plants and seeds are free of charge.

Please submit the form below:

• Date:_____________________________________________

• Name: ___________________________________________

• Street Address: ____________________________________

• City____________State____________Zip_______________

• Mailing Address (if different than above): _______________

Street/Box # _______________________________________

• City______________State_____________Zip____________

• Email address: ____________________________________

• Phone Number: ___________________________________

* If you provide a number that blocks unknown callers, we will NOT be able to contact you regarding plant distribution.

• How did you hear about this program?

(Circle All That Apply)

Newspaper Social Media Local Flyer

DCHI Staff Member RALI Board Member

Email Church Announcement

Other: ________________

• Have you participated in any of our past Growing Good Health programs?

No – This is my first time

Yes – I have participated before

• How long have you been growing vegetables? (Please circle only ONE response)

First Time Less Than 1 Year 2-5 Years

6-10 Years 11-24 Years Over 25 Years

IMPORTANT NOTICES:

– All plants must be picked up from the Gibson Building,

200 S 5th Ave B, Dillon, SC 29536.

– Soil samples will not be available for this distribution.

– Paper application must be mailed in due to office closures.

Please MAIL applications to: 200 S 5th Ave B,

Dillon, SC 29536; POSTMARKED BY: MARCH 5TH