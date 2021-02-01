Mr. Jack Dawkins died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Thorne Retirement Home of Lake View after an illness.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, February 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Kemper Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.

Mr. Dawkins was born in York County SC, the son of the late Lewis Henry and Willie Mae Snead Dawkins. He was a retired Senior Master Sergeant of the US Air Force. He attended Kemper Baptist Church for many years.

He is survived by 2 granddaughters, Kelsi Collins Orr and Ronda Collins; and 1 great grandson: Zeke Rivers Orr, all from Rock Hill, SC.

He was preceded in death by wife, Lydia Ruth Barfield Dawkins of Nichols, SC; a son, Steve Dawkins; a daughter, Kelly Dawkins Collins; and 4 brothers, Bobby Lewis Dawkins, John Manlyn Dawkins, Gary Randolph Dawkins, and Michael Henry Dawkins.

In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Kemper Baptist Church of Lake View.