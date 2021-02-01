Charles Ray Rogers, 62, of Hamer died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center Dillon.

Services were held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation was held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, SC, February 2, 1958, he was the son of the late Charlie and Christine Rogers of Floydale. Ray was a member of Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, and retired from SCDOT Dillon where he was the Shop Foreman. Ray enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, and telling jokes.

Ray is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bertha Rogers of Hamer; daughter, Lauren (Blake) Rogers of Lake View; son, Joseph (Tammy) Rogers of Hamer; 3 granddaughters, Harely Fowler, Tori Fowler, and Willow Rogers all of Hamer; 2 grandsons, Waylon Rogers and Charlie Rogers both of Lake View; sisters, Patricia (William) Jackson, Kathy (Allen) Jackson, and Ann Jones, all of Floydale; sisters-in-law, Anna Deparolis and Regina Deparolis of Hamer; best friend, Ronald (Gina) McDonald; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Christine Rogers; Uncle David Lindsay; mother-in-law, Thelma Deparolis.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and medical staff at McLeod Dillon for all of their hard work and care. His greatest love was his wife, children, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Andrew United Methodist Church, 3038 Stackhouse Road, Dillon, SC 29536.