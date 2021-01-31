Applications Being Accepted For DHS Mays Scholarship

Sgt. Major (Ret) Ulysses Wesley Scholarship has established a $1,000 scholarship in his name which will be awarded to a deserving 2021 Dillon High School graduate who enrolls in an accredited two or four year institution.

Sgt. Major Mays (Ret) is a graduate of Dillon High School, organizer of the Little Rock Family and Friends’ Day and a thirty year veteran of the United States Army.

Currently, he is a resident of Savannah, Georgia where he serves as a motivational speaker.

Applications are available from the Dillon High School Guidance Office or via e-mail from Mrs. Magnolia T. Williams, [email protected]