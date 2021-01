Palmetto Corp. of Conway [PCC] is scheduled to begin the temporary road closure of S-25 (Old Latta Highway) on February 4, 2021 in accordance with the contract plans and specifications to complete Stage 1 construction operations through the intermediate course. Per the approved traffic control plan, the S-25 traffic will be detoured on Black Branch Road to US 301/501 and vice versa. A portion of S-25 will be open to local traffic only. PCC anticipates an opening date of April 9, 2021.