City of Dillon Parks & Recreation will soon be accepting softball registration for girls ages 5-15. Sign-up will be held at the City of Dillon Parks & Recreation office located inside the Wellness Center. There is a registration fee. Open Registration will be held February 1-26 for ages 5-15, Age cut-off date is July 31, 2021. Copy of Birth Certificate required. If you have any questions, please call 843-774-7219, ext. 3.