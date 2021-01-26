4-H Holding Valentine’s Panda Paint Party

Chesterfield, Dillon, and Marlboro Counties 4-H present their Valentine’s Day Panda Paint Party!

Each paint kit includes a wooden heart, paint set, brush, painting tutorial, and Valentine’s goodies! Participants will choose their background color (blue or pink).

This year we will be painting an adorable panda on a heart background.

Participants will have a week to watch the painting tutorial and create their art. We will then host a “Show-Off” Zoom session on Thursday, February 11th at 6:00 p.m., so participants can display their completed artwork and play Valentine bingo with fellow painters.

Youth do not have to be 4-H members to participate! Check out our county 4-H Facebook® page @Dillon4H for more events and updates! There is a charge to participate. Registration open: Now-Jan 28th.

Register Here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-panda-paint-party-tickets-137017630421

**Limited spaces available so register TODAY**

Current 4-H Clubs in the county:

Dillon 4-H is currently offering a virtual chess club and cooking club for registered 4-H members.

For more information on these clubs or how to join Dillon County 4-H, please e-mail Elizabeth Snipes, the Dillon County 4-H agent, at [email protected]