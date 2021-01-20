NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020-CP-17-00327 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. vs. Breian Lee a/k/a Breian M. Lee, as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Martin McKoy, Sr. a/k/a John M. McKoy, deceased; Breian Lee a/k/a Breian M. Lee; Elizabeth A. McKoy; Elvis L. German; Martina McKoy; Helena McKoy-Monroe; Ervin McKoy; Regina McKoy; Octavia McKoy; JOHN MCKOY Jr; South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles; South Carolina Department of Revenue; Glendora Corporation,

the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on February 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, TOGETHER WITH THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, NEAR RIVERDALE, SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6 ON A MAP OF ROLLING ACRES SECTION III, DIVIDED FOR GLENDORA CORPORATION,

DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1993, BY GEORGE W. SMITH AND RECORDED DECEMBER 17, 2002 IN BOOK 34 AT PAGE 143. SAID LOT HAVE SUCH METES, BOUNDS, MEASUREMENTS AND DISTANCES AS MAY FULLY APPEAR ON SAID PLAT.

ALSO INCLUDED HEREWITH IS THAT CERTAIN 2001 PIONEER MANUFACTURED HOME BEARING SERIAL NUMBER PH1132GA18425AB WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE.

THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN M. MCKOY BY DEED OF GLENDORA CORPORATION DATED APRIL 27, 2001 AND RECORDED ON APRIL 4, 2002 IN BOOK 356 AT PAGE 265 IN THE RECORDS FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. THEREAFTER, JOHN M. MCKOY, SR., DIED ON JULY 03, 2017, LEAVING THE SUBJECT PROPERTY TO HIS DEVISEES ELIZABETH A. MCKOY, BREIAN M. LEE, ELVIS L. GERMAN, MARTINA MCKOY, HELENA MCKOY-MONROE, ERVIN MCKOY, REGINA MCKOY, OCTAVIA MCKOY AND JOHN MCKOY, JR., AS IS MORE FULLY PRESERVED IN PROBATE FILE NO. 2017-ES17-000227.

CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1939 Rolling Acres Dr., Dillon, SC 29536

TMS: 070-00-00-203

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but in the case of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff?s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding shall not remain open after the date of sale and shall be final on that date, and compliance with the bid may be made immediately. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 7.375% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541