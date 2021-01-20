SINCLAIR FARM, 1619 Spears Cemetery Road, Bennettsville, SC 29512 has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a Groundwater Withdrawal Permit, under the Groundwater Use and Reporting Act for one (1) existing agricultural irrigation well approximately N 34.536667∞ W 79.480278∞ in Dillon County, S.C. An increase in maximum groundwater withdrawal from 13.52 to 130.3 million gallons per year has been
proposed with 1 well on approximately 200 acres. Additional information concerning this application may be obtained from Bryan Agee calling (803) 898-3563 or e-mail at [email protected] invites and will receive comments on the application until February 14, 2021, close of business day, 5:00 p.m. est. Please submit comments to SCDHEC/Bureau of Water, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201, attention: Bryan Agee. Interested parties wishing to be notified of the final permit decision must make comment on the application and/or make request to receive notice of the final decision and must provide the SCDHEC with a correct name and mailing address.
GROUNDWATER WITHDRAWAL PERMIT
