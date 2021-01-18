District Four Celebrates National School Board Recognition Month

Dillon School District Four will join school districts throughout the state and nation to celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January. More than 600 locally-elected and appointed school board members throughout the state will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme, “School Board Strong,” highlights the fact that school board members are elected/appointed by the people in their local communities to represent their voice and to ensure the success of schools and students.

“This month we honor the year-round commitment that school board members make to our district and the community.” says Superintendent D. Ray Rogers.

In Dillon School District Four, school board members develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community..

The men and women serving Dillon School District Four are:

Earl Gleason Jr., Chairman

Burt Rogers, Vice Chairman

Mike McRae, Secretary

Kenneth Bethea

Alex Lewis

Famon Whitfield, Jr.

Amanda Faircloth