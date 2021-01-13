County Council Approves Latta Library Lease Agreement

At a recent meeting, the Dillon County Council approved the final reading of a lease agreement between Dillon County and the Latta Library Foundation, Inc.

This agreement regards the Latta Library, located at 101 North Marion Street, Latta, and also the adjacent properties known as the LeGette and Coleman lots.

The county will pay $1 per year to lease the property; the lease is for 99 years. The agreement also addresses maintenance, insurance, and other issues.

The renovation of the Latta Library will begin soon, as the first monies have just been received from the Dr. Frank McMillan Trust, established by him at Wells-Fargo Bank for the benefit of the Latta Library.