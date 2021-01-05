American Red Cross Assisting Multiple Families In Dillon County After Home Fire

Dillon, S.C. January 5, 2021 -American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting several families whose home, located on Lock Road, was damaged by a fire today.

The Red Cross is helping two families and a total of six people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

We are now entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fire deaths is still very real. When heating your home, please remember that space heaters need just that: space. Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains. Children and pets should be kept away so they do not get burned. Make sure the space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep. It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

