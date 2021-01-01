Pernell To Be Sworn In As Sheriff On January 3rd

By Betsy Finklea

The Oath of Office ceremony for Douglas Pernell, who will be sworn in as Dillon County Sheriff, will be held on Sunday, January 3, at 3:00 p.m. at the historic Dillon County Courthouse.



Pernell is the first African-American Sheriff and the first African-American elected to a countywide position in Dillon County.

A brief program featuring local pastors, friends, and family will be held followed by the swearing in. The Honorable James E. Lockemy, Chief Justice of the S.C. Court of Appeals, will be administering the oath.

After the ceremony, a reception will be held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center.

Please wear your mask. Social distancing will be observed.

The public is invited to attend this historic occasion.