ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM

It appearing unto the satisfaction of this Court upon reading Plaintiff’s Petition to Appoint Guardian ad Litem Nisi, and Michele Dahl Sturkie, Sturkie Law, LLC, Post Office Box 2260, Florence, SC 29503, having consented to act as Guardian ad Litem Nisi and to represent the Defendants including all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in and to the real property located in Dillon County, South Carolina, and designated as Tax Map #094-00-00

216, 219, and 220 and TMS # 094-00-00-218, any unknown adults and those persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, all of them being classes designated under the fictitious names of John Doe and Richard Roe, hereinafter referred to as Defendants, and that the said Michele Dahl Sturkie, Esquire is a suitable and competent person to understand and protect the rights and interests of such Defendants and has no interest herein adverse to the interest of said Defendants and is not connected in business with the Plaintiff in this action or with their counsel.

IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that the said Michele Dahl Sturkie, Sturkie Law, LLC, Post Office Box 2260, Florence, SC 29503 be and he is hereby designated and appointed Guardian ad Litem Nisi for said Defendants and he is hereby authorized to appear in and defend such action on behalf of said Defendants and to protect their interests, unless said Defendants, or any of them, shall within thirty (30) days of the service of a copy of this Order upon them, exclusive of the day of service as herein provided, apply to this Court for the appointment of another competent and discreet individual of their choice to serve as Guardian ad Litem for them, for the purposes of this action. Upon the failure of such application, within the specified time, this Order shall automatically become final and absolute.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

s/Gwen T. Hyatt

Hon. Gwen T. Hyatt

Dillon, South Carolina

December 4, 2020