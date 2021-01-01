STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

C/A NO: 2020CP1700326

Alisha Maria Bethea and Michael Antonio Graham ,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

Timmy Lenhart, Angela Lenhart, and all persons claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate described; any unknown adults

and those persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, all of them being a class designated as John Doe, whose true name is unknown; any unborn infants or persons under disability

being a class designated as Richard Roe, whose true name is unknown and South Carolina Department of Revenue,

Defendants.

SUMMONS AND SUMMARY OF COMPLAINT

AND ORDER APPOINTING

GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI

TO: THE DEFENDANTS ANGELA LENHART, JOHN DOE AND RICHARD ROE

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint on the subscriber at 814 West Evans Street, Post Office Box 1317, Florence, South Carolina, 29503 within thirty (30) days from the service hereof, exclusive of the date of such service; and in case of the failure to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the original Summons, Lis Pendens and Complaint were filed with the Clerk of Court for DILLON County on August 24, 2020 for purposes of quieting title, as described in the Complaint.

SUMMARY OF COMPLAINT

Pursuant to an execution and subsequent levy, the Tax Collector of Dillon County, South Carolina, acting in its official capacity, offered for sale the real property of Timmy L. Lenhart for non-payment of real property taxes. The property is described as follows: All those certain pieces, parcels or lots of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown as Lots Number 47, 50, and 51 on a plat of Oak Ridge Estates, Section Two, surveyed by Phillip B. Culbreth, RLS, dated August 9, 1990, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 22 at

101 Legal

Page 84. Said plat and the recorded thereof is incorporated in and made a part of this description. This being the same property conveyed to Alisha Maria Bethea and Michael Antonio Graham by Deed of Samuel

L. Stanley, IV and Lakelia S. Stanley, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on February 3, 2020, in Deed Book 679 at Page 43.

TMS#: 094-00-00-216, 219, and 220

AND All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 0.77 acre, as is shown and designated as Lot No. 49 on a survey for Oakridge Estates Section Two prepared by Phillip B. Culbreth on August 9, 19990; said survey is duly recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 22 at Page 84 and is made a part of this description by reference thereto.

This being the same property conveyed to Alisha Maria Bethea and Michael Antonio Graham by Deed of Samuel L. Stanley, IV and Lakelia S. Stanley, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on February 3, 2020, in Deed Book 679 at Page 43

TMS#: 094-00-00-218

s/Charlie J. Blake, Jr.

charlie j. blake, jr.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLCP.O. Box 1317

814 West Evans Street

Florence, SC 29503

Phone: (843) 317-4900

Fax: (843) 317-4910

E-mail: [email protected]

December 18, 2020

Florence, South Carolina