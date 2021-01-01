Graveside services for Beatrice Jackson Calder will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the mausoleum.

Mrs. Calder, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Rowland, NC, November 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Claude Guy Jackson and Lizzie Paul Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherrie Rene Calder (David Johnson) of Latta; brother, Billy Paul “Bud Jackson” of Laurinburg, NC.

Mrs. Calder was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest “Sonny” Calder; and her twin babies.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mt. Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536.