SUMMONS: ANDREW E. LASTER, Plaintiff Against BERNADETTE M. LASTER, Defendant

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK COUNTY OF DUTCHESS

Index No. 2019-1075 Purchased: 8/13/19

SUMMONS WITH NOTICE

ANDREW E. LASTER,

Plaintiff

Against

BERNADETTE M. LASTER, Defendant

Plaintiff resides at 4403 Cherry Hill Drive, Poughkeepsie, New York, 12603

ACTION FOR DIVORCE

To the above named Defendant: Bernadette M. Laster

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to serve a notice of appearance on the Plaintiff within twenty (20) days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York); and in the case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief in the notice set forth below.

Dated: 6/27/2019

Yours, etc.,

WILLIAM T. BURKE, ESQ.

Attorney for Plaintiff

O?Neil & Burke, LLP

135 North Water Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

(845) 452-6400

NOTICE: The nature of this action is to dissolve the marriage between the parties, on the grounds: DRL ß170 subd. 7 Irretrievable Breakdown in Relationship.

The relief sought is a judgment of absolute divorce in favor of the Plaintiff dissolving the marriage between the parties in this action.

The nature of any ancillary or additional relief requested is:

Additional page describing ancillary relief requested is attached;

Marital property to be distributed pursuant to separation agreement/stipulation;

I waive distribution of Marital property;

For divorced commenced on or after 1/25/16 only: ? I am not seeking maintenance as payee as described in the Notice of Guideline Maintenance (the Notice) other than what was already agreed to in a written agreement/stipulation; OR I seek maintenance as payee, as described in the Notice

¸NONE I am not requesting any ancillary relief;

AND any other relief the court deems fit and proper.