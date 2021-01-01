AGENDA: Four Council Members To Be Sworn In At Called County Council Meeting

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

JANUARY 4, 2020

4:00 PM

MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE DILLON COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER

________________________________

1.​ Swearing In Of Council Members

-​District One – Jamal Campbell

-​District Two – Christopher Miller

​-District Three – Detrice McCollum Dawkins

-​District Four – T. F. Finklea, Jr.

2.​ Pledge of Allegiance

3. Invocation

4.​ Approval of Agenda

5.​ New Business

​A. Election of Chairman

​B. Election of Vice-Chairman

6. ​Executive Session – Administrator Contract

(action may be taken)

7.​ Adjournment

​

​