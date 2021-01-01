AGENDA: Four Council Members To Be Sworn In At Called County Council Meeting

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL ​​
109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE
DILLON, SC 29536
CALLED MEETING
JANUARY 4, 2020
4:00 PM
MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE DILLON COUNTY JUDICIAL CENTER
________________________________

1.​ Swearing In Of Council Members
-​District One – Jamal Campbell
-​District Two – Christopher Miller
​-District Three – Detrice McCollum Dawkins
-​District Four – T. F. Finklea, Jr.

2.​ Pledge of Allegiance

3. Invocation

4.​ Approval of Agenda

5.​ New Business
​A. Election of Chairman
​B. Election of Vice-Chairman

6. ​Executive Session – Administrator Contract
(action may be taken)

7.​ Adjournment