Whittaker Hosts Camp Noah

Whittaker Head Start was excited to host Camp Noah using the Zoom platform. Camp Noah’s curriculum is designed to serve disaster-impacted children and families by building resiliency, restoring hope and changing lives.



During this pandemic, Camp Noah’s partnership was very beneficial in providing additional support to our children and families. There were twenty-five Whittaker and Hamer -Canaan children that attended the program for five weeks. Each camper received a book bag with educational supplies, a fleece-tied blanket and bags of healthy snacks and juices.

This was a wonderful experience for our Head Start children. Also, each camper was encouraged to face their fears, grieve their losses, identify and share their unique gifts and talents and plan for an amazing future.

The Camp Noah team consisted of a Site Coordinator, Chevella German; Team Leader, Maggie Durant, and Mental Health Professional, Yvonne Young. There were also six teachers: Shavon Bethea, Francis Fore, LaQuaisa Brown, Louvenia Roberts, Georgea Bryan and Carol Alford.

Chevella German/Family Advocate for Whittaker Head Start would like to thank Kenneth Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group, for introducing Camp Noah as well for his willingness to assist in making the camp a great success.