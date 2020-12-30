Ports Authority Awards Grants To Charitable Organizations Through Community Giving Program

South Carolina Ports Authority awarded $61,000 in grants to 55 S.C. charitable organizations including some in Dillon County through its annual Community Giving Program.

SC Ports dedicates a portion of its revenues each year to support charitable organizations in local communities in which the port operates in South Carolina. SC Ports awarded $2,500 and $1,000 grants for the fiscal year 2021 Community Giving Program.

The Community Giving Program is especially important this year as the ongoing global pandemic has caused great economic hardship for many, putting further demands on nonprofits.

“The SC Ports team believes strongly in giving back by partnering with organizations that know their communities’ needs and are already doing the important work to make a difference in South Carolina,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We are in awe of the work these charitable groups do, and we are incredibly proud to play a small role in making a positive impact with them.”

Many of this year’s Community Giving Program grant recipients — such as Fresh Future Farm, Fields to Families, East Cooper Meals on Wheels and The Green Heart Project — work to fight hunger and address food deserts by providing meals, urban gardens and affordable healthy grocery options in their communities.

With one in eight people and one in six children struggling with hunger in South Carolina, SC Ports has focused much of its community efforts this year on addressing food insecurity. In addition to the Community Giving Program grants, SC Ports donated $22,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank this summer, as well as partnered with the CMA CGM Group and The Salvation Army to distribute 500 meals for Thanksgiving.

Other grant recipients do the important work of positively supporting and impacting children and students across South Carolina, including Reading Partners South Carolina, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry, Kids On Point, Louie’s Kids, Dillon County First Steps and Jasper County First Steps, among others.

Several recipients — like the Greenville Tech Foundation, Spartanburg Community College Foundation and Gullah Geechee Initiative Foundation Inc. — received funding for their Commercial Driver’s License training programs. These workforce development initiatives provide vital jobs skills for motor carriers, which are crucial to the success of SC Ports’ operations.

Some recipients — such as Friends of Coastal South Carolina and Wounded Nature – Working Veterans — work to preserve, protect and enhance South Carolina’s natural resources and ecosystems. SC Ports consistently partners with environmental groups in an effort to bring lasting environmental successes to the region.

Grant applicants must clearly fit within one of the following focus areas: maritime commerce, economic development, environmental awareness and community outreach. Programs with measurable, sustained impacts receive priority during the selection process.

Local Fiscal Year 2021 Community Giving recipients:

• Dillon County First Steps

• Love Feeds

• Palmetto Leadership Dillon County Alumni

Fiscal Year 2020 Community Giving Outcomes

Community Giving recipients complete outcome surveys at the end of the fiscal year to be eligible for funding in the next giving cycle. The surveys allow SC Ports to measure the positive lasting impacts of the grant program and fulfill its mission to be a strong community partner.

SC Ports awarded $128,500 in grants to 71 charitable organizations in fiscal year 2020.

Impacts of the funding include:

• 58,316 South Carolina students benefitted from Community Giving grants.

• 9,732 people received disaster assistance.

• 10,145 students participated in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities.

• 6,335 people were educated about environmental sustainability.

• 5,220 people received job-skills training.