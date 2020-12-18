DHEC Vital Records System Upgraded

COLUMBIA, S.C. – When the calendar rolls over at the end of this month into a new year, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) Office of Vital Statistics will roll out its new, fully web-based system to generate customer-friendly birth and death certificates.

The system has undergone a multi-level software overhaul to strengthen security and enhance the overall user experience. These changes will impact the appearance of birth and death certifications.

The new look will include:

• A spacing and format change of the information, designed to make it easier to locate pertinent information;

• Signature plasticity, allowing names to be changed immediately when someone new assumes the roles of state registrar/assistant registrar, which enhances the security of the documents;

• Prominent placement of critical titles such as mother or father (effective immediately on death certificates and May 2021 on birth certificates); and

• The time of birth (if listed on the original certificate) and the parents’ dates of birth/age.

“The changes are part of efforts to provide ease of use for those requesting these documents most frequently, as well as for the staff who prepare them,” said Caleb Cox, Director of DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics. “This new formatting also makes it easier to locate important information.”

In addition, the updated system will been an improvement for funeral home staff, coroners, and medical personnel who regularly input birth and death certificate information.

The newly formatted certificates will begin to be issued Jan. 4, 2021.

For additional information and online resources from the Office of Vital Statistics, visit scdhec.gov/vitalrecords.