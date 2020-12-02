Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up Announced

Dillon Christmas Parade

December 3, 2020

Line-up Starts at 4:15pm

Parade Starts at 4:30 pm

Dillon Police said cars must be off the street by 4:00 p.m.

Starting on 8th Avenue North:

(1) City of Dillon Police

(2) Police Float

(3) Dr. Phil Wallace, Mayor Pro-Tem

(4) Senator Kent Williams

(5) Pilot Club of Dillon

(6) Dance Dimensions

(7) “Citizen of the Year”

(8) Revival Deliverance Center

(9) Representative Lucas Atkinson

Starting on 10th Avenue North:

(10) Union Baptist Church

(11) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce

(12) Gerald Long

(13) Yellow Jessamine Club

(14) The Pregnancy Center of Dillon County

(15) Bleecker Buick GMC

(16) Omar Hillbillies Outhouse #3

(17) Captain Andrew T. Harlee, SCV Camp 2010

Starting on 12th Avenue North:

(19) First Citizens Bank

(20) Wendell Boatwright

(22) Vision Education Center

(23) WDSC

(24) Ride and Shine Mobile Car Wash

(25) Santa Claus

More entries have been added since the publication of this list.