Services for Emma Jean Moore were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation was held 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ms. Moore, 72, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, July 15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Tracy Hunt and Pauline Cottingham Moore. She was a member of Dillon Congregational Holiness Church, and was retired from Sara Lee Hosiery.

Survivors include her sons, Chris Miller (Stephanie), Robbie Miller and his fiance’, Kelsey Ball, both of Dillon; daughter, Terri Charles (Mel), of Dillon; grandchildren, William Miller, Jessica Miller, Desiree’ Andrews, Paige Reeves, Madison Batten, Devin Miller, Seth Miller, Mason Miller, Taylor Lilly, Logan Miller, Christian Miller, Justin Robinson, and Marcus Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred “Pete” Phillips, and Linda Hyatt.

Ms. Moore was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Bill Miller; brothers, Billy C. Moore, Larry Moore, and Buddy Moore; and sisters, Sarah Hunt, Frances Alexson, Willow Dean Cottingham, and Gladys Wilkerson.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.