LATTA (TEMPERANCE HILL) – William Jasper Falls, 81, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home. Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dean Parker officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives following the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon is assisting the family. William was born May 16, 1939, in Virginia, the son of the late Hart and Helen Henderson Falls. Mr. Falls worked as CFX Contractor for Southern Bell that brought him to Dillon County, SC. He continued to work as a convenience store clerk and construction worker. His faith in God was expressed in his membership at Union Baptist Church.

Mr. Falls is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Betty Anderson Falls of the home; son, William Jasper Falls, Jr. of Virginia; step-sons, Johnny Anderson (Connie) of Latta, SC and Dale Anderson (Danyel) of Latta, SC; step-daughter, Anita Langston of Dillon, SC; siblings, George Falls, Eva Falls, Francis Walker, and Elsie Rowland of Gretna, Virginia; and niece, Linda Dawson of Gretna, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Wayne Falls.Memorials may be made to Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536 or Union Baptist Church, 7321 Ebenezer Road, Marion, SC 29571.

