DEATH NOTICES:

Xzavion “Duda” Morris, age 9, of Dillon, died on November 10, 2020. Funeral services pending at this time. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home, Dillon.

*

James Campbell, 69, departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2020, at Leitner Funeral Home in Latta.

The care of Mr. Campbell and his family has been entrusted to the professionals of Leitner Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends and relatives at 229 Sardis Road, Apt. 1008, Latta, SC 29565.

*

Mary Elizabeth Boatwright died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence in Dillon County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

The family will receive friends at 3312 Judson Road, Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral services for Vera A. Jennings will be held on November, 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Latta, SC. Ms. Jennings died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Kershaw Hospital in Camden, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Mary Lee McCants died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at McLeod Health Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Graveside service for Milton Phillip Whittington will be held on Wednesday November, 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC.

Mr. Whittington died on Friday November 20, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 510 W. Harrison St., Dillon, SC.

*

Funeral service for Gregory Cabbagestalk was held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC.

Mr. Cabbagestalk died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Robeson County, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Boatwright was held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Covenant Freerock Church in Clio, SC. Burial followed in Church Cemetery. Ms. Boatwright died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence in Dillon County, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Laura Taylor was held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Zion AME Zion Church in Clio, SC. Burial followed in Church Cemetery.

Ms. Taylor died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence in Clio, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC was in charge of these arrangements.

*

Mrs. Geneva Brown died on Friday Nov. 20, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center in High Point, NC. The family is receiving friends at 4428 Sinclair Rd.(Dillon, SC).

*

Mrs. Kimberly Gordon Rogers died on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. The family is receiving friends at 105 and 216 Benton Ct.(Rowland, NC).