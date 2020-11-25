Two Arrested With Murder Of Julandon McCallum

A man and woman from Dillon County were arrested by S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents Wednesday, November 18, in connection with the murder of Julandon Malik McCallum who was reported missing in 2019.



T’Korey Taymar McMillan, age 32, was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Criminal Conspiracy.



Jennifer Michelle Campbell, age 37, was charged with Murder and Criminal Conspiracy.

The descriptions of the offense that were part of the warrants reveal some of the details surrounding the case.

According to these documents, it is alleged that T’Korey Taymar McMillan and Jennifer Michelle Campbell “conspired to shoot and kill Julandon Malik McCallum.”

It states that “on or about July 13, 2019, Jennifer Michelle Campbell drove her co-defendant, T’Korey Taymar McMillan, to pick up Julandon Malik McCallum and continued to drive as McMillan shot and killed McCallum.” It further states that “Campbell was present and actively participated in the unlawful killing of McCallum.”

“After McCallum was murdered, McMillan and Campbell buried McCallum’s body in an effort to hide the crime.”

The SLED investigation into the incident was requested by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

McMillan and Campbell were booked at the Dillon County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.



McCallum, age 22, was reported to be last seen the morning of July 13, 2019 by a family member, who dropped him off at a local store in the Tall Pines area of Hamer.

A balloon release and a sign unveiling were held during the time he was missing to draw attention to his disappearance, and a reward was offered.



Coroner Donnie Grimsley told The Herald that McCallum’s body had been sent for autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

McCallum’s funeral was held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel in Dillon with burial in the St. Matthew AME Church Cemetery in Hamer. Bartell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.