PHOTO GALLERY: Community Thanksgiving Service Held

By Betsy Finklea

The overcast skies on Sunday did not diminish the grateful spirit of Thanksgiving that abounded at the Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance Community Thanksgiving service.

Due to COVID-19, the service was held in the Dillon Church of God parking lot with most attendees remaining seated in their vehicles.

At least 15 churches were represented at this special service.

Pastor Joe Grice of Dillon Church of God gave the welcome and opening prayer.

Rev. Henry Altman, pastor of Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon and president of the Ministerial Alliance, gave the scripture reading. He read Philippians 4:4-9, which reminds us to rejoice in the Lord always” and to think about things “excellent or praiseworthy.”

Dr. James Orr, pastor of Pyerian Baptist Church and secretary/treasurer of the Ministerial Alliance, recognized the recently elected county officials.

Officials participating were Sheriff-elect Douglas Pernell, Dillon County Councilman-Elect for district one Jamal Campbell, and Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., who was re-elected to the Dillon County Council District Four seat.

Pastor Raymond Davis of Great Expectations Church of the Lord Jesus Christ prayed for Councilman-Elect Jamal Campbell. Rev. Rodney McCorkle of Manning Baptist Church prayed for Sheriff-Elect Douglas Pernell. Dr. Orr prayed for Councilman Buzzy Finklea.

Pastor Stan Rankin blessed the offering with a prayer. The offering was taken for the Dillon County Free Medical Clinic and the Dillon County Pregnancy Center. The offering collected was $580.82, which was rounded up to $600 by the Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance and will be split between the two organizations.

Uplifting special music was provided by Maurice Mozeke and choir from Shiloh/Beulah United Methodist Church.

Pastor Anthony Alford of Shiloh/Beulah United Methodist Church gave a powerful and energetic message on being truly thankful and keeping your mind on the Lord. His message was based on Psalms 103:1-5.

Rev. Jamie Arnette, pastor of Dillon First Baptist Church, read a Psalm of Thanksgiving, Psalms 103. He offered a prayer and asked God to let our hearts be sincere about Thanksgiving.

Rev. Leo Chapman, pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church, gave the benediction.

He thanked Pastor Joe Grice and the members of the Dillon Church of God for hosting the event; Rev. Anthony Alford; and everyone who participated in making this event a success. He wished everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

