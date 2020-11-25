Look Up, And Give Thanks

By Pastor Stan Rankin

A number of years ago, I was eating lunch with a group of insurance agents at one of the buffet restaurants. After everyone fixed their plates and was seated, they just began to chow down. One of the agents spoke out and I was amused when he said, “You all remind me of a hog under an acorn tree just filling up and never looking up to see where they come from.” I don’t think I will ever forget that example.

During this Thanksgiving season, it would do us well to look up to the Lord that is the Giver of every good gift to us. The Psalmist wrote, “Blessed be the Lord, who daily loads us with benefits, even the God of our salvation.” (Psalm 68:19). Every day we live is a day that God is desiring to make Himself known to us in His goodness. Even the challenges and trials of life are meant to bring us to Him as our Strength and Provider.

The more we count our blessings and think about what God has done, the greater our thanks will be as we look up and realize where they come from. Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving to you and yours!