Latta’s Annual Christmas Parade Is December 4

Latta’s annual Christmas Parade will begin the Christmas Festivities on December 4th at 4:30 p.m.

They sincerely hope you will join us as a participant. There is no entry charge for the Latta Christmas Parade; however, they would appreciate a donation to help support the Shriners.

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. on December 4th. Lineup will be at the Dillon County Library on Main Street at 4:00 p.m., and the parade will disband at the Latta Southern Methodist Church parking lot on Sessions Street. There will be no commercial floats this year.

We will wear our masks, and we will socially distance 6 feet apart.

Please fill out this application form and return to Patricia McLaurin at 216 Smith Street – Latta, SC 29565 or to the Latta Town Hall as soon as possible.

For any questions please feel free to call Patricia McLaurin , Parade Chaiperson, at 843- 319-8637 or e-mail [email protected] Notification of your placement in the parade will be mailed to you approximately one week prior to the parade.

Thank you for your interest in the Latta Christmas Parade.