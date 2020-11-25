Lake View To Play For Lower State Title On Friday

The Lake View Wild Gators just completed the regular season undefeated and already has won 2 games in the playoffs and now will face the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders at home this Friday, November 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The Lake View Wild Gators racked up 244 points of scoring while holding their opponents to 92 in the abbreviated 2020 football season. The Wild Gators defeated Green Sea Floyds (the defending 1-A state champions) at their location on Friday, September 28, 28-14. In the second week of play, Lake View hosted East Clarendon on October 2 and came away with a 42-14 win. On October 9 the Wild Gators traveled to Johnsonville and returned home with a 30-20 victory. The Wild Gators were at home on October 16 and defeated Timmonsville 46-8. Hannah-Pamplico traveled to Lake View on October 23 and suffered a 42-8 loss. In playoff action on November 13, Lake View defeated Allendale-Fairfax 26-6. Last Friday, November 20, the Wild Gators traveled to Hemingway to face Carvers Bay and returned with a 30-22 hard-fought battle.

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders are also undefeated at 8-0. The Red Raiders’ season began road victory over Branchville 33-8 on October 2. On October 9 Allendale-Fairfax traveled and went home with a 24-0 loss. On October 16, Bamberg-Ehrhardt picked up a 42-0 win over visiting Bethune-Bowman of Orangeburg. The Red Raiders traveled on October 23 to Great Falls and returned home with a 28-0 win. Bamberg-Ehrhardt picked up a 26-0 win at home on October 30 over Barnwell. On November 6, Edisto was the next victim who visited and lost 47-0. In playoff action, Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated C. E. Murray of Greeleyville 26-20 in a close contest at home. On November 20, the Red Raiders defeated Whale Branch of Beaufort 18-15.

Both Lake View and Bamberg-Ehrhardt have some impressive numbers on offense and defense.

These teams have faced each other in the past, and this game will be no different…each vying for a playoff spot in the state championship.

The Lake View offense has proven that it can adjust to most any type of defense as evidenced in the numbers posted on the scoreboard. The defense has also proven to be effective while holding their opponents to low offensive scoring.

Let’s all go to the game and support our Lake View Wild Gators!